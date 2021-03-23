On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Cindy Roberts passed away at age 53. Family received friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, March 20 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Family also received visitors from 10am until the time of the service on Saturday.