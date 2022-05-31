Clarence Michael Robison (Mike), age 71 of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. No services are planned. Mike was born on Feb. 2, 1951 in Tullahoma to Clarence and Mavis Robison. He was preceded in death by his father in 2003 and his mother in 2021. Survivors include his sister Brenda Robison of Tullahoma, niece Kellie Felker (Eric) of Murfreesboro and his precious pets, BeBo, Blackie and Skinny Kitty. Mike graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1969 and MTSU in 1973, 76 and 79 where he received his bachelors, masters, and specialist degrees in the field of education. He was a long-time educator for the Tullahoma City School System and served as a teacher and administrator from 1973-2003. During most of his career he held the position of principal at East Lincoln Elementary School. As principal, Mike held a deep commitment to the children, families, and school community of East Lincoln Elementary. He was well known for his honesty, fairness, consistency, and dedication. He ran a tight ship; while showing support, empathy, and compassion. His students knew that he loved them and his high expectations for their success. Upon his retirement in 2003, the school playground was named the Clarence Michael Robison playground in his honor. Following his retirement, he served as a Supervisor of Student Teachers for MTSU until 2014. Through this position, his knowledge and experience helped many new teachers as they began their careers in education. During this time from 2003 to 2014, he also worked at Lowes of Tullahoma, where he dearly loved helping customers in the Garden Center. He was a talented landscaper and found much joy in sharing his love of plants and flowers, as well as great conversations, with all who came into the store. Mike loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them. He loved animals and was known to pick up injured or deceased animals to give them empathetic care and/or a burial. He loved Coffee Country and Vanderbilt sports. He also loved Florida and trips to Daytona Beach. Mike was a long-time member of the Grundy Street Church of Christ. Mike also attended West Nashville Heights Church of Christ in Nashville for many years where he taught class and helped with youth events. He had so many friends there who are saddened at his passing. In Mike’s memory, please make any donations in his name to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Ave, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
