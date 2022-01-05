DeWayne Rogalle, 85, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ind. He was born July 17, 1936 in Manchester, to parents Joseph and Lena Rogalle. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Rogalle; daughter Suzanne Phillips; and grandchildren. To view DeWayne's online tribute, visit www.Myers-Reed.com.
