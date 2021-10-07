Funeral Services for Mrs. Margaret Ellen Rogers, Age, 63 of Manchester, will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 1p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was held Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Rogers passed from this life on Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence. Margaret Ellen Rogers was born on Jan. 27, 1958, in Zion, IL, to the late Leonard and Irene Chumbley. She was of the Baptist faith. Margaret enjoyed watching TV especially Alabama Football and The Tennessee Titans. She loved to garden, fish, and swim. She was always trying to make someone laugh. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Randall Rogers; two sons, Joseph Dale Rogers, and Christopher Len Rogers; two brothers, Doyle Chumbley and Jim Chumbley (Andrea); and several nieces and nephews that she adored.
