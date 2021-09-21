Mr. Ken Rogers, age 51, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Nashville. Ken was born in Coffee County, to his mother Wanda Kay Shelton Rogers and late father, Jerry Lee Rogers. Ken loved anything to do with drag racing including racing his Camaro. He also loved attending car shows, flea markets and swap meets and loved going to cookouts or any family gatherings. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jonathan Dewayne Shelton and Terry Wayne Rogers. Ken is survived by his wife of 6 years, Jennifer Rogers; mother, Kay Rogers; step-sons, Austin Honea and Cody Honea; daughters, Heather Rogers and Kaley Mitchell; step-daughters, Alicia Sudberry and Lindsay Honea; grandchildren, Madison, Victor, Jase, Carson; step-grandson, Elijah. Visitation with the family was on Friday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with Bro. Foy Rigney officiating. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison.
