Mary Kathryn Rolen Date: August 9, 2021 Mary Kathryn Rolen, age 69, of Westmoreland, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1952 in Williamson, WV. She is survived by her children, Jodi Stroop of Tullahoma, Eric Rolen of Arizona and Kurt Webb of Manchester; and her brothers, Roy Lee Rolen of Pike County, Ky., Danny Halley of Danville, W.V. and Rick Rolen of Merriac, W.V.; as well as a host of grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Halley Rolen and Robert Lee Rolen. There are no services planned at this time.
