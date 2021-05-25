Thomas Michael (Mike) Russ Sr.; born on Aug. 3, 1950 at his parent’s home in Clifton, Tenn.; passed away peacefully at his home in Lascassas on May 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents John G Russ II and Kate Garner Russ, siblings Watt Russ and John G Russ III, and daughter, Tammy Russ. He is survived by his spouse, Lesa Hinners Russ; children, Thomas Russ, Jr, Christy (Chris) Burlason, and Holly (Clay) Estes; grandchildren Tyler Lauer, Jon Paul, Chelsea, and Michael Russ, Izabelle and Isaac Estes, McKenley and Landon Burlason; sister, Barbara (Roger) Martin, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday. June 5 at 1 p.m. at Holly Grove Baptist Church with a private graveside service to follow.
<<<Private Obituary>>>