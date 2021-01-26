Mrs. Betty Lois Spray Saine, age 74, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday Jan. 24, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Saine was born in Winchester, TN, to her late parents William “Buck” Spray and Ovie Lois Farris Spray. She worked at Federal Moguel in clerical work until her retirement. Mrs. Saine was a member of Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a very loving person and loved everyone she met. Mrs. Saine was also a very caring person, loved God, and also had a special place in her heart for her family’s pet dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hollis Saine, Jr.; son, Tim Saine; sister, Susie Judge; and brother, Gene Spray. Mrs. Saine is survived by a son, Joe Saine Jr.; daughter, Leann (Kendell) Williams; brother-in-law, Ronald Judge; grandchildren, Nick and Monica Saine, McKenzie Williams, Lexi and Paxton Howard, Ashley Beth Williams, and Dakota and Zack Saine; great grandchildren, Kendal and Cooper Reed, Kawl Saine, and Daxon and Kyler Howard. Family received friends on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial followed in Beechgrove Presbyterian Cemetery.
