Mrs. Catherine Joy Powell Salter left her earthly home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on Feb. 13, 1930, in Summitville, to the late William Oscar and Tennessee Caroline 'Carrie' Roberts Powell. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, William Clayton Powell and son-in-law, Dewey Lee Dodson, Sr. A graduate of Manchester Central High School and MTSU, Catherine taught school for 43 years, primarily third grade in the Manchester City School system. She professed her belief in Jesus Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of the Summitville United Methodist Chruch. Catherine was a strong, independent women who always supported her family, loved teaching and cherished her Summitville community. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Carrie Lucretia (David) Fetzer of Manchester; grandchildren, Clayton Hartford Dodson of Cookeville; Dewey Lee Dodson, Jr. of Atlanta, GA and Mary Catherine (Aaron) Scalf of Hendersonville; niece, Judy Ann Powell of Summitville; and many beloved Roberts and Powell cousins. A private graveside service will be held at the Summitville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the: Summitville Cemetery Fund c/o Betty Medley P.O. Box 113 Summitville, TN 37382 or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Aveanna Home Health, Unity Medical Center, Manchester Center for Rehab and Healing, Compassus Hospice, and Katie Goodman Hill, APRN for their quality care helping Catherine maintain her independence at home and then pass away there as she wished.