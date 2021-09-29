Memorial services for Mr. William Andrew Schenck, age 64 of Manchester, were conducted on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family began at 2 p.m. on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Schenck passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, at St. Thomas Rutherford after an extended illness. William, known by friends as “Bill”, “Andy” as he was fondly known as by family, was born on Oct. 15, 1956, in Meadowbrook, N.Y, to the late William and Dorothy Holm Schenck. After high school, Bill got his pilot license in Farmingdale, N.Y. Then Bill enlisted in 1980 and served his country in the United States Air Force, and later retired after 20 years. Upon arriving in Tennessee, Bill received a master’s degree in Science from The University of Middle Tennessee and became an adjunct professor there. He was a devoted fan to all the sports programs at MTSU, especially women’s soccer and volleyball. Being such a fan of sports, Bill greatly enjoyed watching his great nieces and nephews at their sporting events. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by one sister, Eileen D. Levengood. He is survived by his other sisters, Linda Eckardt and her husband, James, of Palm Coast, FL, and Ruth Yanofsky of Tullahoma; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Cheryl. Michael, Kathleen, Teri, Lori, Billy, Stephanie, Dustin, Aaron, Michael, Michelle, and Trenton; numerous great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
<<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>