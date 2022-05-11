Mr. Leo A. Schrider, 83, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away quietly, early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022. Born Feb. 21, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a son to the late Leo J. and Wanda (Walicki) Schrider, Leo earned a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He spent much of his professional career in the oil and gas industry including several years with Belden & Blake Corporation. Following his retirement, he worked as an investment consultant in energy services with Fofm LLC, of Canton, Ohio. A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massillon, Leo was a gentle man of calm, quiet strength. A devoted husband and a loving and supportive dad and grandpa, he placed his wife, his family, and his faith at the center of his life. He pursued a healthy and vigorous lifestyle: enjoying the outdoors, waterskiing and boating; he trained for and ran several marathons – as much for the personal challenge as for the physical conditioning and discipline, but snow skiing – especially out west, was the sport he truly loved. And being together with Jayne and the family made every occasion all the better.
Predeceased by his parents; Leo is survived by his wife and best friend, Jayne (Blanton) Schrider, of the home; their children, Jason A. (Anna) Schrider, of Parma, Michigan and Lia W. (Brian) Shook, of Cherryville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Leo and Cal Schrider and Morgan and Ethan Shook; and his sister, Mrs. Lois (Schrider) Wehofer, of Murfreesboro. Upon completion of funeral services in Ohio, the family traveled to Tennessee where Leo will be placed into rest following a graveside service at Old Blanton Cemetery, Devils Backbone Lane, Manchester, at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6. Local arrangements are under the direction of Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at coffeecountyfuneralchapel@gmail.com.
