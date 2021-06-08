Linda Scott, age 66 of Columbia, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 14, 1954 in Blue Island, Illinois to the late Avery A. and Oma Louis (Gifford) Scott. Linda earned an Associate’s Degree from Motlow State Community College, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University. She also attended Columbia State Community College. Linda retired after thirty years of service as a Lab Technologist from Maury Regional Medical Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and reading. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Henry A. Scott. She is survived by her siblings, Don Scott of Columbia, Russell (Sandy) Scott of Ocala, Florida, and Sue Ashley of Manchester; and nieces and nephews, Alysa, Giles, Nicole, Audra, Dee, and Sandra. Visitation was from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services followed at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Rayburn Steele officiating. Interment was held at Beechgrove Cemetery in Alabama.
<<<Moore-Cortner Funeral Home>>>