Dorothy M. Scott, age 68, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. Dorothy was born in LaGrange, Ind. to the late Willis and Doris Kitchen on Dec. 31, 1953. She and her husband, Larry, owned the Manchester Farm Center. Dorothy was known by many to be genuine, humble, selfless, and caring. Although, she could sometimes be set in her ways or want things done a particular way. She was feisty and determined but had a sweet, silly side as well. Never needing things to be over-the-top, she loved the life they created. She will be remembered as having the biggest Servant’s heart with a beautiful smile who gave the best hugs. She adored the Lord and lived her life to serve Him. And she loved her sweet husband, family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her Church family. She was always one to give back to others and counsel people during their tough times. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was always sharing her plants with folks. She loved animals, especially her horse, Lightning, and their cat, Sam-A-Roo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Kitchen and one sister, Janice K. Niece. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Larry Scott; two children, Nathan (Judy) Rickett; Karen (Bill) Pfluge; and Bethany Tackett a close cousin; four grandchildren, Brooke Mann, Johnathan Mann, Alivia Rickett, and Sarah Rickett; three great grandchildren, Bentley Mann, Myrä Jo Mann and Wyatt Worth. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 4-6pm with a Celebration of Life service at 6pm at First Baptist Church in Manchester with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Graveside service will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:30pm at Calvary Cemetery, 1001 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, there has been a Mission Fund set up through First Baptist Church in Manchester. The link to donate is: https://bit.ly/DorothyScottMissions . <<<Central Funeral Home>>>
Most Popular
Articles
- Manchester's Finest Voting is now live
- High speed pursuit may involve double homicide
- Yother resigns from Association of Police Chief position following emergency meeting
- Man gets six months for cutting out dog’s heart
- Animal knocks out power to 7,000 homes
- Alderman’s eligibility challenged in attorney letter
- Fiery interstate crash claims two
- City moves to bring ‘Project Hickory’ to industrial park: Undisclosed industry to bring 251 jobs
- Strike a pose: Manchester has a Selfie Studio
- City eyes building 5th-8th grade middle school; impact fee to fund portion
Images
Videos
Regional Area Events
Featured Businesses
Tuesday/thursday School