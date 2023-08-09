Billy Ray Scott, 79, of Ridgecrest, Calif., born Dec. 24, 1943, passed away on June 19, 2023. Billy was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifton A. Scott, Sr. and William A. Scott, and sister, Yeuvawn Axleroad. Billy was born and raised in Manchester. His father, Edward F. Scott, and mother, Vada J. Scott, who both predeceased him, provided a loving home and life on the farm in Manchester. Billy joined the US Navy out of High School and served three or four years. He then became a member of the US Navy Reserve while he worked at BNA Nashville International Airport. Billy later rejoined the US Navy and served another 20 years as an Aircraft Technician. He was stationed at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, Calif., and also served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. Billy received several decorations and medals during his service which includes the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Battle E. Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, SEA Service Employment Ribbon, and Good Conduct Award. Billy enjoyed his work and overseas travel to areas such as Japan and the Philippines. He was dedicated and passionate about his career, family, and friends. He enjoyed living in Ridgecrest, Calif. and enjoyed spending time outdoors, visiting parks, and traveling with his best friend, Edmund Anthony (Tony) Johnson, Jr. He is survived by his nieces Kathy Birdsong, Thompson’s Station, Tenn., and Debbie Vandagriff, Manchester, nephew Andy Scott, Manchester, cousins Gary Scott, Sturgeon, Mo., Patsy Morris, Knoxville, Tenn. Peggy Swope, Sevierville, Tenn., Laura Bledsoe, Kingsport, Tenn., Ginger Wilson, Loudon, Tenn., and many other extended family members. A military memorial service will be held in honor of Billy’s life at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Tullahoma, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, 10 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.