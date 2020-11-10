Funeral services for Joyce Juanita Seal, age 90, of Manchester, were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Adam Duncan Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Wednesday evening from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Joyce passed away at Unity Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Joyce was born in Coffee County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Euna Dye Bryan. She was a homemaker and a member of Goose Pond Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Club. Joyce worked with the Coffee County Election Commission and loved being around people. In addition to her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by her husband, John T. Seal; brothers, David and Norman Bryan; sisters, Gertrude, Ethel Mae and Sharon Faye Bryan; and brother-in-law, George Ayers. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Joy (James) Rosson of Manchester; brother, Jimmy Burl Bryan; sisters, Carolyn Keele of Manchester and Jessie Ruth Ayers; brother-in-law, Jimmy Seal, grandchildren, Matthew John Hale and Amy Joy Hale; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Goose Pond United Methodist Church or Adam Duncan Cemetery.
