Mr. Walter Lewis Shaffer, age 83, of Knoxville, passed from this life on April 5, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Shaffer was born on Feb. 11, 1938, in Confluence, Penn., to the late Kenneth Jacob Shaffer, and Mary Grace (Fazenbaker) Rowe. Walter and his late wife, Elinor Jane (Kennedy) Shaffer, resided in Knoxville. He continued his residence in Knoxville, after he was widowed in 2016. Walter, more affectionately known as Walt, Dad, "G", and Granddaddy Walt, was extremely handsome, gentle-spoken, sensitive, humble, and completely analytical in his thoughts and words. He had a dry sense of humor, and he was fiercely loyal and devoted to his wife and the rest of his family. He also deeply loved his dog, Molly. Most everyone knew about his love of cars, particularly Volkswagen Beetles, and all models of Porsches. Because of his great humility, however, many were unaware of his enormous professional accomplishments, which included among other things, contributions to NASA Apollo Projects 8 through 17 and the Skylab Space Station, during his work at The Boeing Company/ Aerospace Division. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Judson Kenneth Shaffer, Thomas Irving All, and David Mitchell Rowe. Mr. Shaffer is survived by sons, William Rust, Santa Fe, N.M, Bradley (Joyce) Rust, Hartsville, TN; daughters, Cindy (Roger) Brown, Seward, AK, Jill (Paul) Bruno, Franklin, Joy Shaffer, Knoxville; fourteen grandchildren, Meagan, Rachael, Derek, Laura, Ian, Dylan, Franz, Alma, Eric, Valerie, Ali, Olivia, Ben, and Max; six great grandchildren, Jocelin, Charley Rose, Murphy Claire, Brayden, Ronin, and Harper. Family received friends on Sunday, April 11, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
