Hursel “George” A. Shanks, age 92, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born on Feb. 23, 1928 in Greene County, Tenn. to Bertha and John O. Shanks. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Mauveline Simpson; brothers, Keith Shanks, Ralph Shanks, Thurman Shanks, and twin, Haskel Shanks. George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betsy Lane Shanks; daughters, Lois Thormaehlen (Claus) and Margaret Conners (John); grandchildren, Boone Pitts (Larissa), Karla Moore (Shawn), Emily McCommon (Mark), Leah Banker (PG), and Dan Conners; great-grandchildren, Ginger, Crockett, Bryar, Rowan, Presley, Brady, Sawyer, John Bare, and Jake. George served in the Army as a Military Policeman during WWII. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from ETSU in Johnson City, Tennessee where he met Betsy. He then worked with National Life and Accident Insurance Company for 38 years, first in Bristol and later in Nashville. After retirement, he spent over 15 years volunteering for the Red Cross and was very active in numerous positions at Arlington United Methodist Church in Nashville before relocating to Manchester. George enjoyed bowling, fishing, and watching football and baseball; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kind, sweet, and wonderful Christian man who will be dearly missed. A Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Woodlawn Memorial Park 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church 105 N. Church Street, Manchester, Tennessee 37355.
