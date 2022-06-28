Funeral services for Ms. Elizabeth Phillips Sharp, age 86, were conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Manchester City Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Ms. Sharp passed from this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chattanooga. Elizabeth was born in New Howard, W. V. on June 28, 1935, the daughter of the late William and Opal Phillips. She was a longtime resident of Manchester before moving to Georgia a year ago. Elizabeth also served over 20 years as a board member at Manchester Municipal Arts Commission. In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoyed making lamps, pilgrim glass, and her antiques. You could often find her at the Manchester Senior Center singing and playing music. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd Sharp; sons, Michael Murray, Farron Sharp, and Ronald Sharp; one brother, and one sister. She is survived by her son, Tim Sharp (Marshana); grandson, Brandon Sharp (Cara); one great-grandson, Fletcher Sharp. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com
<<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>