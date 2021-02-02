Mr. Gary Shelton, age 86, passed from this life on Dec. 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Hazelhurst, Miss. on Jan. 3, 1934, the son of the late Burnell and Sube Shelton. He was a retired Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force, and he served 20 years in the convenient store business. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Gary is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Shelton; brothers, Burnell Shelton and Edwin Shelton; sisters, Marguerite Guess and Jane VanMeter. He is survived by his son, Kirk Shelton; grandchildren, Thomas Shelton and Kira Cruise; great-grandchildren, Robert Cruise, James Cruise, Emma Shelton, and Waylon Shelton. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home