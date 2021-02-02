Funeral services for Mr. Clyde Junior Shelton, age 95 years, 1 month, and 27 days, of Manchester, were conducted on Monday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with pastor Roger Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Hurricane cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Monday from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Shelton passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Mr. Shelton was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in Lakeland, Fla., to the late Clyde E. and Helen Roberts Shelton. He was a material clerk for Caterpillar for 37 years. He was a member of the Bell Spring United Methodist Church in the Noah community. Mr. Shelton enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting, gardening, shooting, and digging ginseng. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton is preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Glenn Shelton and sister, Margaret Johnston. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Mildred Ruth Simmons Shelton; son Danny Shelton and his wife, Eliosa; daughter, Patsy A. Shelton; grandchildren, Chessie Elizabeth Dow and her husband, Jonathan, and Claire Diane Shelton; great grandchildren, Reagan and Caroline Dow; brothers, Harold, Sam, and Don Shelton; several nieces and nephews.
