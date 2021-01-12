Mr. Charles Dudley Shelton, age 84, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Shelton was born in Coffee Co., to his late parents Sterling Wayne Shelton and Argie Leonia Hall Shelton. He worked for Wilson Sporting Goods for 40 years as a machinist until his retirement. Mr. Shelton attended Friendship Baptist Church. He was very much loved by his family will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Shelton and Wendell Shelton; and a son, Jeffery Shelton. Mr. Shelton is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Delores Shelton; children, Gina (Jim) Carter, Rita (Danny) Brandon; grandchildren, Sabrina (Chad) Evans, Alisha (Donald) Holton, Ashley (Farris) Farmer, Chase (Ericka) Brandon, Zachary Lampkin, and Reece Brandon; great grandchildren, Jeffery Evans, Kaiya Holton, Dellan Farmer, and Blair Farmer. Family received friends on Friday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Rhoton officiating. Burial followed in New Reddens Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choosing. Due to the present Covid-19 health crisis, it is asked that face coverings be worn and for everyone to practice safe social distancing.
