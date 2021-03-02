Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Jane Banks Shelton, age 83 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home, with pastors, Mike Anderson and Danny Anderson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hurricane Grove cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tues, March 2, from 5 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Shelton passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 28, at her daughter’s home in Hillsboro after an extended illness. Mrs. Shelton was born on May 9, 1937, to the late Jimmie Lee and Claty Lee Arnold Anderson in Manchester. She was a beautician for many years, and she attended the Hurricane Grove Baptist church. She loved gardening, sewing, and cross stitching, making many quilts for her family. She was a member of the women’s club in the Noah community where they made their “potato necklaces”. Mrs. Shelton was a natural caretaker, caring for her three husbands before their passing. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shelton is preceded in death by her first husband, Joe R. Banks; second husband, General Lee Yates; third husband, Aaron Shelton; brothers, Grady Elroy Anderson, Dillard (Jean) Anderson, Jerry (Shirley) Anderson; sister, Reba McGriff; brother-in-law, Randall Gilley. She is survived by her children, Dennis E. Banks and his wife, Gail, Donna J Brown and her husband, Charlie, and George E. Banks and his wife, Tracey; brothers, Don Anderson and his wife, Linda, and Jimmy Lynn Anderson and his wife, Dianne; sisters, Anna Jean Freeze and her husband, Doug, and Annell Gilley; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jodie McGriff sister-in-law, Virginia Anderson; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
