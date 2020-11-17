Nancy Lee Shelton, age 69, of Woodbury, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at her residence. A Celebration of Life visitation was held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1- 4 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Annacortez. Wash., the daughter of the late Vernon Barnes and the late Jackie Lightheart Tomizek. She was a retired machinist at Whirlpool and a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. Nancy enjoyed crocheting, reading her Bible, playing bingo with friends at the Senior Citizens Center, flea marketing, antiquing, and canning. In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her son, Rusty Lee Shelton; and sister, Debbie Finney. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Nicky Lee Shelton; daughter, Jenine Lee (Charles Van) Johnson; brother, Ricky Barnes; sisters, Donna Waring and Tammy Elledge; stepfather, John Al Tomizek; grandchildren, Megan Hollandsworth, Taylor Reed, Kayla Currin, Nikki Shelton, Ashley Parham, Rusty Shelton, Jr., Jonathon Shelton, and Savannah Johnson; and great grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Mooneyham, Kelsie and Kensley Shelton, Chandler and Greyson Reed, and Dalton Parham.
Manchester Funeral Home