James “Jimmy” Sherrell, age 66, of Manchester, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born in Gary, Ind., Aug. 17, 1955, to the late James Cordell and Anna Mae Sherrell, Jimmy devoted his life to being a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Of the Christian faith, a down to earth, dependable and easy-going man, Jimmy was an avid gun and knife collector. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Retiring just last year, in 2021, Jimmy was a thirty-eight year, Grade 4- Water Treatment Operator for Duck River Utility Commissions. Jimmy was a member of The American Water Works Association (AWWA) and was team captain for the first State of Tennessee BB Gun Champions 1967-68. Jimmy will surely be missed by his loving family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-one years, Kimberly Reed-Sherrell; one son, James Sherrell; two step daughters, Crystal Smith and Ashley (Ben) Sagrera; one brother, William “Billy” (Amy) Sherrell; one sister, Loretta Tolliver; five grandchildren, Jayden, Alexia, Maysen, Audrey and Cyrus; beloved dog, Bella; and faithful cat, Bitty. Graveside services will be held at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, on Tuesday, May 31, at 2 p.m., with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
