Mr. Charles “Chuck” Douglas Sherrill, age 63, of Hillsboro, passed from this life on Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Sherrill was born in Coffee County, to his late parents Homer C. and Dorothy Adams Sherrill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy S. Creek and his companion Nacho the dog. Mr. Sherrill is survived by a daughter, Dusty (Kerry) Gannon; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Kaiden Gannon, all of Manchester; two sisters, Linda Robison and Janice (Don) Keasling, Hillsboro; special friend, Lori Bush; Lori’s children, James and Kaitlyn Baltimore of Manchester, TN; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog "Nacho", his friends, and his family. Some of the best times in his life were driving his big rig, visiting Thailand, and visiting with friends and family. Chuck loved the Serenity Prayer: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. May we all be comforted by these words. Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1-4 p.m. with memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Chuck wanted to be cremated and his family honored his wishes. There will only be visitation and a memorial service. The family will not have any kind of graveside service so please no graveside wreaths or graveside arrangements. Thank you. Special thanks to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department for your help during this difficult time.
