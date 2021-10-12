SHERRILL
Mr. Bobby Joe Sherrill, age 81, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Sherrill was born in Manchester, to his late parents Alton Joe Sherrill and Elizabeth Thurmon Sherrill. He loved tending to his garden and also loved everything to do with farming. Mr. Sherrill was a member of the Beans Creek Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Sherrill and sister, Gladys Smartt. Mr. Sherrill is survived by sons, Joe Sherrill and Kenny Melton; daughters, Dean Melton and Denise Watson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed in Beans Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Hillsboro.
