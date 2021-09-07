Mrs. Denise Shortt, age 63 of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. She was born in Canada on June 26, 1958, the daughter of the late Armand and Imelda Marchand. Denise was a very caring and loving person. She would help anyone that was in need. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she loved her dogs. Denise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. In addition to her parents, Denise is also preceded in death by her sister, Nikki Marchand. She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, John Shortt; son, James Shortt (Valerie); daughter Jullie-Ann Strippoli (Kris); brother, Mike Laporte; sisters, Paulette Bourgon, Carla Davidson, and Colleen Dacey; grandchildren, Gabrielle Shortt, Karsten Strippoli, Jax Strippoli, and Scarlett Strippoli.
