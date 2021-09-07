Funeral services for Mr. James “J.D.” Simmons, age 80 of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Simmons passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. J.D. was born in Manchester on July 16, 1941, the son of the late Mance and Dora Simmons. He was a devoted member of Forest Mill Church of Christ. J.D. enjoyed gardening, mowing, and listening to gospel music. He loved to socialize and tell a joke to anyone with a listening ear, but most importantly he loved his family. Especially his granddaughters. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, J.D. is also preceded in death by his son, Jeff Simmons; brothers, Walter, Valis, Howard, and Ross Simmons; sister, Frances Brown. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Faye Simmons; brothers, Waymon Simmons; granddaughters, Leslie Beaty (Will) and Emily Skinner (Eddie); great-granddaughters, Aria Beaty, Emmie Kate Skinner, and Sophie Grace Skinner; special daughter, Sharon Gilliam; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
<<<<Manchester Funeral Home >>>