Taylen Isaiah Lee Skidmore, age 1 year, 9 months, and 13 days, was born on Aug. 1, 2019, in Winchester, to Brittney Patton and Robert Skidmore. In addition to his parents, Taylen is survived by his grandparents, Linda Sartain, Patrick Patton, Jason and Amanda Skidmore, and Stan and Jessica Majors; great grandparents, Britt and Cheryl Barnes, Charles Ford, Burt and Rita Reed, Mark and Kathey Allen, and Billy and Mary Majors; aunts and uncles, David and Destin Creech, Bradley and Skyler Patton, Madison, and Nicholai Patton, Zayden, Tatiana, and Amaya Sartin, Christian, Faith, Joshua and Amber Skidmore, Jacob, and Jacqueline Skidmore, Kobe Majors, and Yancy Norris. Taylen is preceded in death by one uncle, Jaystin Creech. A memorial service for Taylen will be held at a later date.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>