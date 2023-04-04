Faye N. Smartt, age 87, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Belvedere Commons in Franklin, Tenn. Faye was born in Cullman, Alabama, on August 7, 1935, to the late Emil and Mildred Wenzel. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She devoted her life to care for her family. She was member of First Church of God of Tullahoma. Faye most enjoyed reading and being with her beloved family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Smartt; one sister, Linda Lynch; three brothers in law, Wayne Lynch, Donald Carroll, and James Sullivan; one great nephew, Davin Lynch. She is survived by her son, Gary Smartt (Diane); two sisters, Barbara Sullivan and Marilyn Carroll; grandchildren, Melia Hensley and Josh Smartt (Loraine); great grandchildren, Kaylee Hensley and Kendall Smartt. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, March 28, at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and prior to the service on Wednesday, from noon until 1 p.m.
Funeral services was held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Internment to immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Josh Smartt, Braxton Gray, Shawn Carroll, Loren Lynch, Dustin Lynch, and Jason Sullivan to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to, Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. Alzheimer's Association | Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Help
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smartt family.