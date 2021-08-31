Ms. Kathy Lynn Smith, age 55, of Estill Springs, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her residence. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Brick Church of Christ Cemetery. Ms. Smith was born in Livingston, to her late parents Bobby and Betty Bryant Smith. She loved anything to do with food, going to church and gospel singing, and always knew what she wanted when she wanted it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Smith. Ms. Smith is survived by boyfriend, Glenn Samson and brother, James (Patricia) Smith.
