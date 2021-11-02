Mrs. Lois Kathleen Smith, 81, passed away Sunday Oct. 17, 2021, at McArthur Manor in Manchester. She was born in Lebanon, Tenn. on Oct. 22, 1939, to Joe Murphy Fuller and Elizabeth Cato Fuller who preceded her in death. She was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. She liked to cross stitch, read, watch football, care for her grandchildren, play the piano at home and at church. She worked as a teacher’s aide at West Wood Middle School, Vacation Bible School at Trinity Baptist Church and worked at a day care in her younger days. She enjoyed traveling and has visited all 50 States and Canada. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Reid Smith, son, Frank (Kathy) Smith; daughters, Lydia (Chuck) Keating and Renee (Jeff) Arnold; brother, Joe Davis (Becky) Fuller; grandchildren, Chad Duke, Erin (Travis) Layton, Justin (Meredith) Keating, Corey Arnold, Ethan (Chelsey) Smith, Michael (Briana) Keating, Ashley (Beck) Robertson, Lake (Jacklyn) Elam; great-grandchildren, Landry, Lynnex, Dominick and River. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 12:30pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Keating and Barry Rhoads officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at McArthur Manor.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>>