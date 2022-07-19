Lonnie Fleet Smith, Jr., age 82, passed from this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Lonnie was born in Maury County, on Jan. 24,1940 to his late parents, Lonnie Fleet Smith Sr. and Narvie Potts. Lonnie married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Turner on Aug. 5, 1961, and later they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lonnie was always active in a variety of sports beginning in high school resulting in all-state football and basketball honors which led to his recruitment and full scholarship to play football and basketball for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Lonnie worked as an engineer for Sverdurp Technologies at Arnold's Engineering and Develop Center in Tullahoma and retired after a 40-year career primarily involved in turbine engine testing and analysis. Lonnie and his wife, Carolyn, have been active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 48 years. In the Church, Lonnie served in many capacities including bishop, counselor in stake presidency, full time missionary with his wife in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple, and sealer in the Nashville Temple. Some of Lonnie's hobbies included hunting, fishing, genealogy, traveling, bicycling, and scouting. Some of his favorite places to visit included Daytona Beach, The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Alaska. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Smith. Lonnie is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Smith; sons, William Scott Smith (Brenda) and Lonnie Fleet Smith III (Sandy); daughter, Carol Lynne Tritapoe (Jeff); sisters, Shirley Hooper (Frank) and Barbara Mauss (Gene); grandchildren, Willie, Grace, Alexis, Olivia, Logan, Dallin, Gavin, Jessica, Fleet IV, and Millie; and 23 great grandchildren with the 24th under construction. Visitation with the family was held Friday, July 15, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tullahoma, with Bishop Jared Bryan officiating. Graveside services and burial were conducted Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Memory Gardens, 3288 Highway 100, Centerville, TN, 37033. In lieu of flowers for those who want to honor Lonnie, please find someone in need and serve them with love.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>