Mary Matilda Smitty, age 94, of Manchester, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Born the next to last of fourteen other siblings, on April 17, 1927, to the late Milton and Mary Gibson, Mary had devoted her life to being a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Being a hardworking homemaker, she enjoyed taking care of her family and friends and talking to them on the phone every day, cooking and reading her bible. She was an active member of Manchester First Freewill Baptist Church for over forty-five years. Mary will surely be missed by her loving family and friends. Other than her parents and fourteen other siblings, she is preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Barney Smitty; one son, Wayne Smitty and one granddaughter, Lisa Couch. Survivors include one son, Ronald (Rita) Smitty, Sr.; two grandchildren, Ronald (Penny) Smitty, Jr. and Darla Hill; nine great grandchildren, Megan, Sydney, Cayden, Emma, Micah, Luke, Travis, Jamie and Jennifer; three great- great grandchildren, Bristol, Kalix and Anthony and several special nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Manchester Funeral Home in Manchester on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted also at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. with Bro. John Lee officiating. Internment followed at Manchester City Cemetery.
