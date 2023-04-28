Smoke alarm Equipment.JPG

County Commissioners Jimmy Hollandsworth and Rose Anne Carden Smith tour North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department with Assistant Chief John Jones and Chief Greg Wright.

-Staff photo by John Coffelt   

North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department has used some of the additional funding that the Coffee County Commission tied to smoke alarm installations to purchase much needed equipment for the station.

With the $41,000 allotted to NCVFD, the department bought new turnout gear, a thermal imager (a handheld camera that can see hot spots in walls and find victims in smoke filled rooms) five new air pack, a smoke circulation and a washing machine designed to care for the firefighters’ turnout gear.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you