On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Julie Ann Snow ended her earthly visit and went home to be with the Lord. She was an exceptionally loving wife and mother; A devoted, loyal friend and fiercely believed that hugs were the best medicine. Julie loved nothing more than the simple joys in life, like a good book and a cup of coffee. She enjoyed working on new craft projects, traveling, and was always eager to try something new- most especially if it involved good food! She was an example of the wonders of God’s power! She lived her life immersed in Her strong faith and walked her road with unending grace. Julie will live on through her husband Raymond, her children Holly and James, her stepchildren Scott, Jamie, and April, her grandchildren, and the rest of her family and friends.
“13 And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
1 Corinthians 13:4-13
