Martin “Marty/Slim” Fabain Sokolek, age 89, of Manchester, passed away following a long-term illness, in the comfort of his home, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Born May 2, 1932, in Scranton, Penn., to the late Alexander and Stella Sokolek, “Marty” devoted his life to being a caring son, brother and uncle. A “simple man” with a heart of gold, “Marty” was a United States Army Veteran, having served two tours in the Korean War and continued to support United States Veterans thorough out his entire life. He was the cemetery sexton for The Sons of Confederacy Cemetery in Beechgrove, Tennessee. In his spare time, “Marty” enjoyed being a “Handi-Man” who loved fixing the “unfixable”, including computers, with his perfectionism. “Marty” also enjoyed mowing his yard and reading, especially Medical Manuals. “Marty” will surely be missed by his loving family and friends. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Alexander “Alex” Sokolek and two sisters, Sandra Kunigel and Elizabeth Socha. Survivors include two sisters, Josephine Gibbons of Manchester, and Dolores Lak of Chicopee Falls, Mass.; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends. No services are scheduled at this time, however the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life Service, to be announced, at a later date.
