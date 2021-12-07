Blaze manages to burn through tough Red Raider defense

The Red Raiders had a strong defensive night against Blackman holding the Blaze’s prolific offense to 39 points, but were unable to pull out the win.
Neither the Red Raiders nor the Blaze were able to find success offensively. Both teams played tight coverage on the outside and didn’t allow any free lanes to the basket. Connor Shemwell scored the most for the Red Raiders as the senior scored the sole basket for the team in the first quarter. For the Blaze’s part, the team was able to score seven points in the first quarter, but had to spread the offense out as three players scored a basket a piece.
The Red Raider defense cracked down even further in the second quarter holding the Blaze to four points for the quarter. Brady Nugent scored off of two quick layups and was joined by Shemwell who hit a three. Despite the tough defense being played by both teams neither went to the free throw line that often in the first half. The Red Raiders went there twice while the Blaze went four times. Only the Blaze scored from the line however.
The second half began with most offensive firepower that either team had mustered thus far. The Blaze rattled off back to back contested three point shots that pushed the team’s lead. The Red Raiders responded with sprinting layups that kept the score within reach. Dayne Crosslin attacked the basket for the Red Raiders scoring six points in the quarter.
Foul shots ended up making the difference for the Blaze. Fatigue had begun to set in for the Red Raiders and the stalwart defense lead to some tick tacky fouls. The Blaze went to the line eight times in the final minutes and scored four times off of the attempts.