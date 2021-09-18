The Red Raiders were unable to hold off losing their fourth straight game of the season, falling to the Blue Devils 28-14.
The Blue Devil rushing attack was smothering throughout the night, as quarterback Jaylen Abston would force the Red Raiders to make a decision on covering him or one of his option backs. Blue Devil running back Brandon Martin gashed the Red Raider defense all night. When the Red Raiders would commit to stopping the run, Abston found success in the air.
The Red Raider offense was able to find success in the air. Connor Shemwell took his team down the field on multiple occasions with the most successful being off of a Travis Martin circus catch near the ten yard line. Martin would then cap off the drive with a touchdown catch.
Both teams had trouble holding onto the football. Rain had drenched the field prior to kickoff leaving a slick mess for the game to take place on. Players slipped all night giving defenses an edge on bottling up running plays. Red Raider running back Konor Heaton and Brandon Martin both fell victim to the lack of footing tripping after handoffs on multiple plays. Centers also had trouble with the field conditions as numerous snaps went high over their respective quarterbacks heads.
Receivers were also adversely affected by the wetness. Drops were commonplace all night even from normally sure handed receivers like Red Raider Kelby Walker. The ball would be drenched from the short time it touched the ground during the snap and would just slide right out a receivers hand. Fumbles were also rampant during the game.
During the third quarter the Red Raiders had put together a drive that lasted for ten minutes, only for it to end abruptly with a fumble near the Blue Devil 20 yard line. The Blue Devils weren't immune to this either, but their fumbles happened near the sideline negating the turnover.
The closing minutes of the game were tense as the Red Raider special teams made a big play to give the Red Raiders a chance in the closing minutes. The Red Raider defense pinned the Blue Devils back at their own 20 yard line forcing a punt. Linebacker Tristan Galey sprinted into the backfield to force a block and ran it into the end zone to put the Red Raiders within two scores. The ensuing onside kick failed, but the Red Raider defense held again forcing a turnover on downs. The Blue Devils matched the Red Raider defense giving the ball back for a victory formation.
The Red Raiders are now 1-4 on the season and travel to Spring Hill next Friday to take on the Raiders.