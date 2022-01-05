Bowl season blues

The holidays are a favorite time of year of mine for a multitude of reasons not the least of which is bowl season. What better way to reconnect with family during the holidays than through watching some of college football’s elite programs duke it out on national television. This year’s festivities were a little sourer this time. The Hobbs household, like many, are big Tennessee Volunteer fans, and by extension, SEC fans. The Southeastern Conference has experienced unprecedented success as of late. Alabama won the national championship last year and Georgia has been a representative for the college football playoff for a few years now. So why would bowl season be sourer this year? Both Georgia and Alabama won in their playoff bowls ensuring that the SEC will have yet another national champion, but the rest of the conference went a collective 1-5 for bowl wins.
The trend that each conference has one or two teams that are head and shoulder above their peers isn’t anything new, Ohio State is at the top of the Big Ten historically for example, but the excitement and prestige of aren’t there anymore. My family, mostly my father and his brothers, discussed the upcoming bowls going on with Tennessee’s matchup against Purdue being the first topic of conversation. We did the usual musing over the Volunteers chances before the focus inevitably went to the playoff. “Wouldn’t it be great if Cincinnati upset Bama,” my father mentioned. “Georgia might have trouble against Michigan,” my uncle Bucky said. Pointily my uncle Kevin said, “I hope they both lose.” These sentiments were felt throughout the bowl season, despite the Volunteers losing a nail biter to Purdue in the Music City Bowl all my family could think about was the inevitable showdown between the two SEC teams for the championship.
The SEC’s poor showing in the postseason will be largely forgotten come the national championship game, but that record bares mentioning for the health of the conference. There will come a time that Alabama and Georgia won’t be able to compete at the highest level anymore. I would wager that Georgia will likely remain near the top for a bit longer than Alabama if for nothing else Nick Saban’s age, but regardless the rest of the conference needs to be prepared for those vacancies at the top. With the advent of the College Football Playoff the other bowls don’t have the same luster. They feel relegated to a consolation prize at best and as such teams and fans think the season is lost if they don’t make it to the playoff. That is where I think its false, the season is lost if you lose the bowl game, regardless of what bowl it is. Other conferences have something to build on with their postseason success touting their bowl wins but taking it further a recruit is more likely to go to those winning schools.
The SEC could do better in that regard and we as fans need to have reasonable expectations for growth. Do I expect Josh Heupel to take the Volunteers to the national championship next year? No, but I expect us to win a bowl game at the end of the year to keep that momentum. Maybe if the non-championship bowls had the same luster as yesteryear the problem would solve itself. Either way the bowl record should be a major point of concern for SEC fans and a problem that will hopefully be addressed next year.