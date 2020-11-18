Coming off the heels of a very successful volleyball season perennial starter Lexi Bryan made her choice for who she wanted to play. Bryan made the news official when she signed with Chattanooga State on Nov. 12. When asked about the volleyball team’s success Bryan said, “We had an amazing and I’m so glad I got to be a part of it. We got further than we have ever gotten before and I’m so glad I was able to help facilitate the run our team had.”
Bryan decided on Chattanooga State because of the nursing program there. “I’ve wanted to be a nurse for most of my life and when I visited Chattanooga state the recruiter showed me to the advisors. The advisors told me that I could start in the nursing program as freshman and it was everything I wanted.”
Bryan was very thankful to her support group throughout her school years. “I want to thank my family for always being there for me and to thank coach Spears and coach (Andrew) Taylor for always believing in me. They pushed me to be the best that I could be and I can’t thank them enough.”