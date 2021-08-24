CCMS defends home court against North

The CMS Red Raiders took down North Middle in two sets last Thursday.
Mallory Pack did the most damage for the Red Raiders as the team scored on ten of her serves in the first set and off of 12 of her serves in the second. Coffee was tough to handle all day as they went on runs early and often. The team was already over 20 points by the time North was cracking double digits and the second set was even stronger with the Red Raiders only allowing 11 points.
Though the Red Raiders cruised to the easy victory this week the team may have a bit of a challenge when they travel to White County, one of the only teams to down the Red Raiders twice last year.