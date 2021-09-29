CCMS Lady Raiders finish second in CTC tourney

The CCMS Lady Raiders finished up their 2021 regular season with a second place finish to the Tullahoma Wildcats.
The Lady Raiders played two games on Tuesday starting with the WMS Lady Pioneers. The Lady Raiders ran the table on the Lady Pioneers defeating the team in two sets. The Lady Raiders were brutal around the net with kills coming at angles that the Lady Pioneers couldn’t seem to match.
The tourney final was a different story for the Lady Raiders. The team breezed to a victory in the first set using much of the same net plays that were used against the Lady Pioneers to take down the Lady Wildcats. The second set wasn’t so kind to the Lady Raiders. Coffee County jumped to an early lead against Tullahoma going so far as to reach match point while the Lady Wildcats were under 20. Tullahoma made some crucial adjustments during the set which limited the Coffee County offensive power near the net. Namely, the Lady Wildcats slowed the pace with softer touches and setups. This slower pace opened the Lady Raiders up to some errors that ultimately allowed the Lady Wildcats to force extra points in the second. When the set concluded, the Lady Wildcats had made an improbable comeback winning 29-27.
The feeling in the Harris Middle gymnasium was that if it went to a third set the Lady Raiders would likely lose, and unfortunately that proved accurate. The Lady Raiders seemed more hesitant around the net, being less likely to go for big spikes for fear of causing an error. This hesitation was a key factor in the Lady Raiders eventual downfall in the final set. The Lady Wildcats went up early and kept that lead throughout the final set downing the Lady Raiders 15-10.
Though the loss stings, the CCMS Lady Raiders did end up finishing second and had two players named to all-conference, the libero Bella Hennessee and the middle Carrington Saner.