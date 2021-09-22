CCMS runs Warren out of stadium.

The CCMS Red Raiders demolished visiting Warren County Tuesday night winning the game 41-20.
Despite the score being lopsided, it doesn't tell the entire story of how badly the Pioneers were shut down. The Red Raiders scored 34 points before halftime mostly off the efforts of Kaiden Martin. Martin was a force in every phase of the game, getting interceptions, running the ball, and returning kickoffs. In the first half alone Martin had four touchdowns and three extra points.
The point avalanche wasn't just on offense either. Martin earned himself a pick six, and finished that interception off by trucking a would be defender. About the only mistakes that Martin made were a blocked extra point and an unnecessary roughness call after he absolutely buried a Warren County running back. Martin did also fumble the ball on a long run, but he picked it up during the same play and scored anyway.
The Red Raiders next scheduled game should be the CTC championship game on Oct.2, though with the teams prior forfeits due to Covid its unclear who they will play.