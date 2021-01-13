CHS Lady Raiders hold off Lawrence County

The Lady Raiders hosted Lawrence County on Jan. 12, and were able to weather a comeback attempt late in the fourth from the Lady Wildcats to keep the team's win streak alive.
The Lady Raiders led throughout the game, thanks in large part due to Bella Vinson's 12 points in the first half including two three-pointers, but Lawrence County found their offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats tied the game at 44-44.
The game became a track meet at the point as both teams matched the other's shots. it came down to a defensive stand from the Lady Raiders and an inbounds play to finally down the Wildcats 51-50.
Bella Vinson was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders with 18 points. Vinson was joined by Jalie Ruehling with 12, Chloe Gannon ten, Elli Chumley with eight, and Emma Fulks with three.