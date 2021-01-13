CHS Red Raiders can't hold on against Lawrence County

The Red Raiders couldn't complete the comeback against Lawrence County on Jan. 12.
Coffee County held a halftime lead against Lawrence County, but the Wildcats came out at halftime with a chip on their shoulder. Lawrence County went on to hold a five point lead that that the Red Raiders couldn't crack despite big shots from the Red Raiders.
Conner Shemwell did the most damage against Lawrence County with 19 points scored. Shemwell was joined by CJ Anthony with 12, Hayden Hullet nine, Tyler Taylor eight, Trenton Scrivnor six, Jaxon Vaugn five, and Kyle Farless three.
The Red Raiders look to bounce back from the 63-59 loss on Jan. 14 as they take on Franklin County.