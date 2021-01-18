CHS Tennis player Jaden Talley signs with Johnson University

Senior tennis player Jaden Talley made his signing to Johnson University official on Friday, Jan. 15. Talley’s decision to sign with Johnson University was cited as “a place where I can contribute early and develop my skills as a person and a player” according to the senior.
Talley’s favorite moment from his time at Coffee County Central High School was when he won his team district after his singles match. “We had went undefeated in the district and I hadn’t lost a singles or doubles match all season,” Talley said, “it came down to my final set and winning it felt like all the dreams you had as a kid where you come up big when your team needs you.”
Talley was surrounded by close friends and family at his signing and the senior mentioned that they were who he was going to miss most. “I form long lasting relationships with people so being away from them is going to be tough.”
Talley’s goals for his final high school season is simple, “Go out and win district and then win state.”