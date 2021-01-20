CHS wrestling splits meet

CHS Wrestling hosted Columbia and Tullahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The team had a strong showing against Columbia but was unable to overcome Tullahoma. The results are as follows.
Coffee County (COFF): 42 over Columbia (COLU): 6
113: Thomas Clark (COFF) over (COLU) (For.) 132: Jamie Norris (COFF) over (COLU) (For.) 138: Caleb Boothe (COFF) over (COLU) (For.) 145: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over (COLU) (For.) 152: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Tayerion Coler (COLU) (PIN) 160: Nazario Flores (COFF) over (COLU) (For.) 170: Jeremy Benderman (COLU) over Christopher Hollis (COFF) (PIN) 195: Zack Galey (COFF) over (COLU) (For.) 285: Kemauri Smith (COLU) over Blayne Meyers (COFF). There were double forfeits in the 106, 120, 126, 182, and the 220 division.
Tullahoma (TULL): 52 over Coffee County (COFF): 10
106: Jaydon Lee (TULL) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Caiden Means (TULL) over Thomas Clark (COFF) (PIN) 132: Caleb Atkins (TULL) over Jamie Norris (COFF) (PIN) 138: Cole Morse (TULL) over Caleb Boothe (COFF) (PIN) 145: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Jersey Hendrix (TULL) 152: Elijah Cowen (TULL) over Gavin Prater (COFF) 160: Rex Nunley (TULL) over Christopher Hollis (COFF) (PIN) 170: Cadan Alvans (TULL) over Nazario Flores (COFF) (PIN) 195: Zack Galey (COFF) over Brett Smith (TULL) (PIN) 220: Roark Kanyndyk (TULL) over (COFF) (For.) 285: Camryn Potuck (TULL) over Blayne Meyers (COFF) (PIN). There were also double forfeits in the 120, 126, and 182 divisions.