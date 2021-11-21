Coach Taylor comments on upcoming season

After Micah Williams recent departure from the CCHS Red Raider basketball team longtime assistant Andrew Taylor went to take up the reigns. Taylor has had a long relationship with CCHS athletics being the head coach of the Lady Raider Volleyball team and helping out Williams for years in the past. Taylor answered a few questions about the upcoming season.
In regards to the smoothness of the transitional period Coach Taylor said that “it has been very smooth. We have been keeping the core philosophies on offense and defense that Coach Williams established and the guys are really bought into that system. The guys have also had a good offseason of work.” Taylor has also added a few new assistants to the coaching staff. George Pearson who helped coach at CCMS last year is one recent addition. Pearson has coached basketball for over ten years. Jaxon Vaughn is a familiar name for many as the new assistant played on the team last year. Vaughn has a “good understanding of our system” Taylor said.
The team lost a litany of seniors from last year and Taylor is specifically relying on three players this year due to the trio’s experience. “Connor Shemwell is the most experienced on the floor this year for us,” Taylor said. Shemwell is a senior this year and just came off of a solid football season where he passed for over 1,000 yards. Shemwell did suffer an injury last year on the court, but if his play on the gridiron is any indication he should be playing close to last year. Brady Nugent is another player that Taylor mentioned. Nugent got a few starts last year and made his case on the court. Phineas Rollman is the final player that will be leading the Red Raiders this year. Rollman came into his own against Tullahoma last year when he filled in for Vaughn scoring seemingly out of nowhere.
Taylor also mentioned a change in the playing format for this year. “This time we play our district opponents three times and we will be playing a lot of games in a cluster,” Taylor said. “We have quite a few games that take place within a four day period this year, so keeping the players fresh should be a challenge.” Some games to look out for are the out of district games against Tullahoma and the in district games against Blackman and Cannon County.
Both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will have already played a few games as a team due to preseason activities with the first game taking place against Moore County on Nov. 19.