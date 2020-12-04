The CMS basketball teams showed no signs of rust on Dec. 3 as the teams traveled to North Middle after a long hiatus.
Both the Red Raiders and the Lady Raiders handedly defeated the Gators, with a 62-15 victory and a 41-23 win respectively.
Colter Neel was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders with 18. Neel was joined by Cole Pippenger with 16, Brady Wright with 10, Evan Kirby and Courtland Farrar with six, and Jase Cashion with 3.
Olivia Vinson was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders with 17. Vinson was joined by Channah Gannon with 14, Natalie Barnes with five, Sophie McInturff four, and Peyton Graham one.
Coffee County travels to Harris Middle on Dec. 7.